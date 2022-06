CHENNAI: With Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram hitting the screens today, fans have been on cloud nine to watch their favourite star on the big screen after 4 years.

Hashtags like #Vikram, #FahadhFaasil, #LokeshKanagaraj, #blockbuster and #Interval have been trending since morning on twitter.

Director Lokesh and Music Director Anirudh Ravichander were spotted in Vetri theatre. The duo caught the morning show and was received by rousing applause.

