Cinema

'After watching #Vikram FDFS': Narain shares pic with Lokesh, Ani

"After watching #Vikram First day first show.❤❤❤," he wrote.
'After watching #Vikram FDFS': Narain shares pic with Lokesh, Ani
Actor Narain, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh RavichanderSource: Twitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Narain, who has also played a crucial role in the film, took to Twitter soon after the movie and shared a pic along with the duo. Vikram's main man Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander were seen catching the 4am show at Vetri Theatres in Chennai along with fans.

The film which hit the screens today received positive response from audience as Ulaganayagan is back to big screens after 4 years.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan along with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Suriya has also played a key cameo role. The music for the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Kamal Haasan
Vijay Sethupathi
Vikram
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Fahadh Faasil
Anirudh Ravichander
Raaj kamal films international
Music director Anirudh Ravichander
Actor-producer Kamal Haasan
Lokesh Kanagaraj movie Vikram
Actor Narain
Vetri Theatres

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in