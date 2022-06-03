'After watching #Vikram FDFS': Narain shares pic with Lokesh, Ani

CHENNAI: Actor Narain, who has also played a crucial role in the film, took to Twitter soon after the movie and shared a pic along with the duo. Vikram's main man Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander were seen catching the 4am show at Vetri Theatres in Chennai along with fans.
The film which hit the screens today received positive response from audience as Ulaganayagan is back to big screens after 4 years.
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan along with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Suriya has also played a key cameo role. The music for the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran.