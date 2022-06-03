Nani-starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki' trailer out

HYDERABAD: Nani and Nazriya-starrer ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ gears up for its massive release, as the producers unveiled the theatrical trailer on Thursday.

The trailer continues to trend on YouTube, creating much buzz around its release.

While the teaser has sparked a lot of excitement for the film, the theatrical trailer of ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ promises even more fun in theatres.

Nani and Nazriya Nazim’s portrayal of Sundar and Leela Thomas, respectively, added sparkle to the atypical love story.

Vivek Athreya’s trademark hilarity is evident throughout, and the romantic track is unusual but appealing.