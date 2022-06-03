How Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez became internet sensation

As per E! News, soon after the verdict was read, Depp's lawyers spoke out outside the courtroom.

She said, "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence... We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case."

During the trial, Vasquez had fearlessly cross-examined Heard and among the highlights had been when she asked the 'Aquaman' actor whether the 7 million dollar divorce settlement amount had been donated to charity by her, as promised.

After Heard tried to avoid answering it directly by stating that she had pledged the money to different charities, Vasquez famously pointed out the misdirection by saying "Ms Heard, respectfully, that's not my question."

While her efforts have left Heard in a tough spot, the internet can't ignore but obsess over Vasquez. "I gotta say, I want Camille Vasquez as my lawyer if I ever get into trouble. She's a boss. Her closing arguments are on point," one user shared on Twitter.

Another one wrote, "Camile Vasquez ate Amber Heard alive and didn't even burp. CV u rock. #Camille Vasquez."

A third tweet read, "Anyone else agree Camille Vasquez should get her own monetary award from this trial for being an absolute queen throughout."

"#Camille Vasquez is just so powerful and you can feel how much she cares and believes Johnny and is fighting for him," tweeted another user.

Earlier, in May, Vasquez was speculated to be dating Depp, however, as per Mashable India she had responded by laughing off the rumours.

US Weekly reports, that Vasquez is a litigation associate for Brown Rudnick, the firm that Depp had hired to oversee his legal defence in the defamation trial. Depp had sued Amber for USD 50 million in defamation, claiming that a 2018 article she wrote for Washington Post damaged his career.

In the article, Amber talked about being a domestic abuse survivor but not named Depp. In 2020, Heard filed a USD 100 million countersuit against her ex, alleging that after she was granted a temporary restraining order, Depp "unlawfully targeted" her in an "ongoing harassment and online smear campaign."

On Wednesday, June 2, a Virginia jury member gave his verdict that Amber had indeed defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The jury has awarded Johnny Depp USD 15 million in damages.

Heard has also won part of her libel case against Depp over articles in a privately owned newspaper, in which Depp's former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax.

The jury has awarded Amber Heard USD 2 million in damages. Depp and Heard got married in 2015. However, the marriage was short-lived. They split in May 2016 and Heard accused the actor of sexual abuse. Depp denied the claims, and they settled their divorce in August 2016.