Ashwin Kumar's Sembi trailer to be out on June 3

CHENNAI: The makers of the upcoming actor Ashwin Kumar-director Prabhu Solomon's film 'Sembi' have announced on Wednesday that the film's trailer will be out on June 3.
The film has popular TV personality Ashwin Kumar, who was last seen in 'Enna Solla Pogirai', Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah and 10-year-old Nila in prominent roles.
"#SEMBI #செம்பி Trailer to be released on 3rd June *ing #KovaiSarala @i_amak prod by #Ravindran's @tridentartsoffl & #AjmalKhan @actressReyaa's @AREntertainoffl #Jeevan @nivaskprasanna#Buvan #VijayThennarasu @PhoenixPrabu2 @srikrish_dance @onlynikil #NM", the director tweeted.
Previously, the director in an interview with DT Next said that film doesn’t have romance and wanted to do away with certain clichés.
He also added that the film story takes place predominantly inside a bus which will take audience on a roller coaster of emotions.
Produced by Trident Arts and AR Entertainment, the music for the film is composed by Nivas K Prasanna, and the cinematography is handled by Jeevan.