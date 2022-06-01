Ashwin Kumar's Sembi trailer to be out on June 3

CHENNAI: The makers of the upcoming actor Ashwin Kumar-director Prabhu Solomon's film 'Sembi' have announced on Wednesday that the film's trailer will be out on June 3.

The film has popular TV personality Ashwin Kumar, who was last seen in 'Enna Solla Pogirai', Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah and 10-year-old Nila in prominent roles.

"#SEMBI #செம்பி Trailer to be released on 3rd June *ing #KovaiSarala @i_amak prod by #Ravindran's @tridentartsoffl & #AjmalKhan @actressReyaa's @AREntertainoffl #Jeevan @nivaskprasanna#Buvan #VijayThennarasu @PhoenixPrabu2 @srikrish_dance @onlynikil #NM", the director tweeted.