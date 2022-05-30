Nayan-Vignesh to invite only 3 celebrities for wedding?

Cinema

Actress Nayanthara-director Vignesh Shivan
CHENNAI: Earlier we had reported that Kollywood's most famous couple Actress Nayanthara-director Vignesh Shivan's wedding will happen on June 5 in Chennai and the couple has no plans to invite the industry biggies.

A few days back, the couple visited Vignesh Shivan’s ancestral village in Thanjavur to seek blessings, and recently, videos of the two visiting Tirupati have gone viral on the internet. It was reported that the couple has visited Adi Kumbeswarar temple in Kumbakonam and got blessings.

Now, recent reports suggest that the couple has only invited close relatives, friends, and only 3 prominent celebrities from Tamil cinema who is set to be attending the wedding.

It has been reported that actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and close friend-director Nelson Dilipkumar have only been invited to the wedding. The fact that he did not even call his close friend Anirudh has come as a surprise to the fans.

It has been reported that the duo is planning to hold a grand reception in Chennai after the wedding and to invite film celebrities to the event.

