'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' takes two weeks to join Rs 100-crore club

The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav among many others, had a bumper opening on its first day of release as it collected Rs 14.11 crore.

It was the biggest from any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', among others.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film has now hit the double digits on its second Saturday run. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: a, 109.92 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.