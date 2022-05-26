SPB’s last song Vishwaroopa Darisanam set to release in Dolby Atmos

CHENNAI: The late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s last song Vishwaroopa Darisanam, that remained unreleased following his passing, is all set to get a new lease of life. Composed by KS Raghunathan, and written by Gurunadha Sitthar, the track is set to release in Dolby Atmos across audio streaming platforms like Apple Music and Hungama on June 1.

The 30 minute-long track is a musical rendition of the conversation between Arjuna and Lord Krishna during the Kurukshetra war. Talking about the making of the song, Srihari, CEO of Symphony Recording said, “I have recorded over 450 devotional songs. I wanted to explore a concept that has not been done before. It suddenly struck me that the conversation between Arjuna and Krishna has not been executed in a musical form.

“In 2017, I approached Gurunadha Sitthar and told him my vision for the song. He studied the Bhagavad Gita for four months and took one month for one pallavi.” Srihari approached KS Raghunathan, a well-known composer who worked alongside SPB, Unnikrishnan, KJ Yesudas, Nithyashree and lots more, for the composing of the song.

The project was delayed as the makers were unable to decide who would sing the song. Srihari said that the song required a voice that would surpass the greatness of the music. “It struck me that Balu sir should sing this song and that only he would do justice to it. I hesitantly asked Raghunathan sir if it would be possible.

He immediately agreed and fixed up a meeting with Balu sir,” Srihari said.

Sharing an incident, he says, “Balu sir recorded the vocals at his home. The music director spoke to Balu sir on the phone and that’s how the inputs were given. On July 18, 2020 Balu sir called and told us that he would finish the song and that he would send it over to us in the evening. We were elated with the progress and mentioned that there was one word in the song that was mispronounced. He immediately agreed to rework on that bit. When we told him it was fine and we could manage with this, Balu sir said that since we weren’t satisfied with it, he would sing that bit once again for us. He was very careful and passionate about his craft and he respected others for the same.”

Sameer Seth, marketing director, Dolby Atmos said, “When we heard that Symphony was doing such a song with SPB, we immediately wanted to be a part of the process. We contacted them and told them about our interest to collaborate and release the audio in Dolby. After they wrapped up the stereo version. They sent us the tracks and the Dolby version was ready in 12 days.” The makers are excited for SPB fans to listen to the track as the song in itself is an experience to behold.