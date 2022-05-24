Vikram Prabhu plays a gangster in Rathamum Sadhaiyum

CHENNAI: Vikram Prabhu, who is basking in the critical acclaims of his performance in Taanakaaran will be next seen in Rathamum Sadhaiyum.

The actor took to social media on Tuesday to announce the film that will be helmed by debutant Harendhar Balachandar and will be produced by Karrthik Adwait of Karrthik Movie House.

Incidentally, he is also the director of Vikram Prabhu’s upcoming film Paayum Oli Nee Enakku.

Talking about Rathamum Sadhayum, Harendhar told DT Next, “Rathamum Sadhaiyum goes well with relationships as well as violence.

We chose this title to strike a balance.” He also divulged on Vikram Prabhu’s character in the film and added, “He plays a gangster in the film.

The story has backdrops of Tiruchy, Tanjore and Chennai and we are planning to shoot outdoors in these cities respectively. The film will go on floors in July.”

Currently the film is in its post-production stages.

“We will be deciding on rest of the cast and crew of the film soon and will be making an official announcement,” he concluded.