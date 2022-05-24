Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha not injured on Khushi sets, makers clarify

CHENNAI: There were reports that actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were left injured on the sets of 'Khushi' while shooting in Kashmir.

Denying such reports, a statement from the upcoming film's producer BA Raju's team confirmed that no such accident took place.

"There are few reports that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were injured while shooting for Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyderabad yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don't believe such news," he tweeted.

A photo of Deverakonda, actor Vennela Kishore, and director Shiva Nirvana in a car was shared along with the tweet.