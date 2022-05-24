Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha not injured on Khushi sets, makers clarify

CHENNAI: There were reports that actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were left injured on the sets of 'Khushi' while shooting in Kashmir.
Denying such reports, a statement from the upcoming film's producer BA Raju's team confirmed that no such accident took place.
"There are few reports that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were injured while shooting for Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyderabad yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don't believe such news," he tweeted.
A photo of Deverakonda, actor Vennela Kishore, and director Shiva Nirvana in a car was shared along with the tweet.
It was reported that the accident happened when the south stars were shooting for their upcoming project in Kashmir and their vehicle fell into deep water causing injuries.
According to media reports, the two were immediately taken to a hospital and were helped with first-aid care.
The first look poster of the film along with a motion poster were unveiled earlier this month.
Touted to be a romantic drama, Kushi will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film star Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Ali, Rohini, and Kishore in important supporting roles.