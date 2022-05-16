First look poster, title unveiled for Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha film

HYDERABAD: 'Arjun Reddy' fame Vijay Deverakonda has teamed up with star heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a romantic love story, which is being directed by Shiva Nirvana of 'Majili' fame.

The film's creators had promised multiple surprises, as they unveiled the first look poster along with the title revelation on Monday.

"This Christmas-NewYears. An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience!#KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam. Dec 23 Worldwide Release," Samantha wrote, as she shared the first look poster of her movie 'Kushi'.

The film's first look features Vijay in a stylish avatar and Samantha in traditional attire.

Both of them are tied together, in the poster, Vijay looks dapper, he is seen gazing at something, while Samantha is seen draped in a saree, adoring Vijay, as she looks at him.

The pinkish poster is stunning, with a cloud in the background depicting Kashmir's map and two doves flying, symbolising love.

Meanwhile, the motion poster is quite lovely, and the background score is quite pleasant.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 23.

Jayaram, Sachin Khadekar, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others star in the film, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This film's music is composed by Hisham Abdul Vaahab.