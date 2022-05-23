Rahat: Launching poster of ‘Country Of Blind’ at Cannes is a dream

MUMBAI: As the poster of the Hina Khan-starrer 'Country Of Blind' is unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, the director of the film Rahat Kazmi expressed his excitement and the hard process he went through to put together the film.

Talking about being at the Cannes Film Festival, Rahat said, "It's every filmmaker's dream to launch his dream project at the Cannes film festival. This film was in my mind since childhood, throughout my struggling days. I used to think about making this film 'Country Of Blind'. The subject of the film is very difficult and it took me a while to finish this project."

He added, "Pre-production took a lot of time, then the looks of the character are something which we worked deeply on. We will be heading to the UK for the world premiere of the film in June at Desi blitz film fusion. It's the opening night film and from there the journey of the film festival starts and from there the film will be travelling everywhere."

While Hina is playing the female protagonist in the film, Shoib Nikas Shah is appearing along with social media sensation and actor Anushka Sen. Inaamulhaq plays the antagonist and Pradhuman Singh plays a very different role as part of the narrative. UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and Mir Sarwar also play an important role in the film.

The film is soon going to premiere at the British Film academy backed film festival in Birmingham.