Cannes 2022: Female protestors disrupt Red Carpet event

CANNES: The ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival witnessed yet another disruption on Sunday due to protestors on the Red Carpet, only two days after a naked woman demonstrated against violence towards women in Ukraine.

According to Deadline, while raising their fists in the air, a group of women dressed in black unfurled a banner and let off black smoke grenades.

They had a banner that featured a long list of women's names interspersed with the words 'A Woman'.