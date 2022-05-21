I found my prince: Kanika shares post after tying the knot

MUMBAI: Singer Kanika Kapoor could not be happier as she married her "prince" Gautam Hathiramani in London on May 20.

Taking to Instagram, Kanika penned a heartfelt post, expressing her gratitude to the universe for helping her meet London-based businessman Gautam.

"And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero," she wrote.