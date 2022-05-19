Vijay Antony starts shooting for Susienthiran’s Valli Mayil

CHENNAI: Actor-composer Vijay Antony on Wednesday began shooting for his upcoming film titled Valli Mayil. The makers in a statement said that the movie went on floors in Dindigul. “The film will be shot in and around the region in single schedule for 30 days.

The unit will later shift to other locations across Tamil Nadu. "Valli Mayil is a period film and there will be portions that are set in the backdrop of 80s,” the statement read. The movie also stars Sathyaraj and Bharathiraja in other important roles. D Imman will compose the music.

Produced by Thai Saravanan of Nallusamy Pictures, Faria Abdullah of Jathi Ratnalu fame is playing a pivotal role in Valli Mayil. Apart from this, Vijay Antony also has Ratham, Kolai, Mazhai Pidikaadha Manithan and Picchaikaaran 2 in various stages of production.