Sameera: Mental illness can’t be seen but exists

CHENNAI: Sameera Reddy, who often puts forward her thoughts on several progressive issues, wrote in a recent Instagram post about handling mental illness, which is, according to her, ‘can’t be seen, they exist’.
Posting a photo of her being in the past and present with the first born, the actress captioned, “ Even though mental illnesses can’t be seen, they exist. Mental health awareness refers to a wide range of mental health conditions — disorders that affect your mood, thinking and behavior such as Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PPD etc. For me Postpartum stress was hard and i did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed. The pics I shared in this post was me at my lowest. I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves. You are not alone. And being there for each other in tough times is so important.”
Speaking about what can we do to help ourselves & others, she listed out, “Take care of yourself & be aware of your emotional health, listen without judgement, share your story, create a community that supports a safe space for healthy conversations, getting 8 hours of sleep per night, less screen time, spend quiet time to reflect on what’s bothering you, being mindful of what you eat, exercising for 30-minutes, journal your thoughts, saying no to something you don’t want to do, decluttering your space, learning a new skill, reach out to a friend , family or seek professional, try holistic approach with natural therapy” would do wonders around our community.
It is to be noted that Sameera shared her experiences in an earlier post, of her being diagnosed with alopecia in 2016, after the birth of her son.
Sameera Reddy married Akshay Varde in 2013 and quit acting soon after her wedding. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in the year 2015. They are also parents to a daughter. The actress was last seen in Kannada movie named Varadhanayaka.