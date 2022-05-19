Sameera: Mental illness can’t be seen but exists

CHENNAI: Sameera Reddy, who often puts forward her thoughts on several progressive issues, wrote in a recent Instagram post about handling mental illness, which is, according to her, ‘can’t be seen, they exist’.

Posting a photo of her being in the past and present with the first born, the actress captioned, “ Even though mental illnesses can’t be seen, they exist. Mental health awareness refers to a wide range of mental health conditions — disorders that affect your mood, thinking and behavior such as Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PPD etc. For me Postpartum stress was hard and i did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed. The pics I shared in this post was me at my lowest. I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves. You are not alone. And being there for each other in tough times is so important.”