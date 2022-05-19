Nawazuddin to celebrate b'day for the 7th time at Cannes

The 'Serious Men' and 'The Lunchbox' star Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be celebrating his birthday at the Cannes Film Festival for the seventh time, on Thursday.

From his 2012 releases of 'Miss Lovely' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', then 2013 releases 'Monsoon Shootout', 'The Lunchbox', 'Bombay Talkies' followed by the 2016 release 'Raman Raghav 2.0' and 2018 release 'Manto' - all have been screened at Cannes Film Festival and coincidently the actor has been present there celebrating his birthday.