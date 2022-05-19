Cinema

Nawazuddin to celebrate b'day for the 7th time at Cannes

On the work front, the actor has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty which include 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Noorani Chehra', 'Adbhut' and 'Laxman Lopez'.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui IANS
IANS

The 'Serious Men' and 'The Lunchbox' star Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be celebrating his birthday at the Cannes Film Festival for the seventh time, on Thursday.

From his 2012 releases of 'Miss Lovely' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', then 2013 releases 'Monsoon Shootout', 'The Lunchbox', 'Bombay Talkies' followed by the 2016 release 'Raman Raghav 2.0' and 2018 release 'Manto' - all have been screened at Cannes Film Festival and coincidently the actor has been present there celebrating his birthday.

Talking about his birthday celebrations, Nawaz, who is a part of the Indian contingent this year at Cannes, said, "Representing India is always special. I have celebrated 6 birthdays here in Cannes as my films were selected but this time as an Indian delegate it makes it more special and memorable."

