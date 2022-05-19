Karthi’s Viruman gets August 31 as its release date

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi, who is currently shooting for Sardar with director PS Mithran has Ponniyin Selvan-I, Viruman and an untitled film with Raju Murugan. The makers of Viruman on Wednesday announced that the rural action entertainer will hit the screens on August 31, which marks Ganesh Chathurthi festival this year. The announcement was made with a new poster in which Karthi is seen wearing a shirt and veshti with a sickle in his hand.

The film was completely shot in Madurai last year and marks the acting debut of director Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar as the female lead. Directed by Muthaiah Viruman is the second collaboration between Karthi and the director after Komban. Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment. Actors Raj Kiran, Prakash Raj, RK Suresh, Manoj, and Soori will be seen playing crucial roles. SK Selvakumar is the cinematographer and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the film’s composer. After Viruman, Karthi will have Ponniyin Selvan’s release on September 30 in which he plays Vanthiyathevan.