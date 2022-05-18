Grammy-winning Ricky Kej amplifies 'content hub' mantra

NEW DELHI: Two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej seems to be just loving his sojourn to the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where he is representing India as a member of the official delegation led by the Information and Broadcasting, and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Anurag Thakur.

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter with a fanboy selfie with the minister. “Selfie with our awesome, dynamic and suave Minister for Information & Broadcasting of India – @ianuragthakur – just before we walked the #RedCarpet at the @Festival_Cannes. Had great conversations about India being the content hub of the world! :-)”