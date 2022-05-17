Will enjoy the creative process: Deepika at Cannes 2022

CHENNAI: It is indeed a proud moment for cinephiles and for Indian cinema lovers today as Deepika Padukone is representing the country on the international stage.
The actress, who is on jury duty at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France, spoke about the process of how she will critique the films at the festival.
She said, "We are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility, but I think we also made a promise to each other that yesterday that we are not gonna burden ourselves with that responsibility. I think that the idea is to remind ourselves that the audience, or of that young child who is grown up watching films and been inspired. I think cinema is such a powerful tool, a powerful medium that has the ability to impact people's life and influence people's lives."
She added, "I think to forget for the next two weeks that we have this burden and responsibility and actually enjoy the creative process that's sort of, what we are all here to do. I think we are all creative people and i don't think any of us have the capacity to judge or critique or criticize. It is just to enjoy ."
For the Cannes Film festival, the actress wore a Sabyasachi's attire. Sharing more details about Deepika's look, Sabyasachi took to Instagram and wrote, "She (Deepika) wears clothing and high jewellery from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection--the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update.”.
Her dress featured a printed Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, with Sabyasachi monogram buttons and pleated wool trousers. She paired it with Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that has been crafted with extensively sourced multicolored gemstones and uncut diamonds and accessorised with the Bengal Trophy belt by Sabyasachi Accessories