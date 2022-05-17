Will enjoy the creative process: Deepika at Cannes 2022

CHENNAI: It is indeed a proud moment for cinephiles and for Indian cinema lovers today as Deepika Padukone is representing the country on the international stage.

The actress, who is on jury duty at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France, spoke about the process of how she will critique the films at the festival.

She said, "We are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility, but I think we also made a promise to each other that yesterday that we are not gonna burden ourselves with that responsibility. I think that the idea is to remind ourselves that the audience, or of that young child who is grown up watching films and been inspired. I think cinema is such a powerful tool, a powerful medium that has the ability to impact people's life and influence people's lives."