Deepika Padukone slays in Sabyasachi's outfit at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone looks mesmerising in Sabyasachi's attire. Sharing more details about Deepika's look, Sabyasachi took to Instagram and wrote, "She (Deepika) wears clothing and high jewellery from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection--the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update.

Featuring a printed Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, with Sabyasachi monogram buttons and pleated wool trousers.