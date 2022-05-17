Stills from Thor 2 hints connection to Moon Knight and Black Panther

CHENNAI: New stills from the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder shows Natalie Portman's Jane Foster/Mighty Thor is seen taking a seat alongside Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

A panther-like structure at the bottom right of the picture hinted at possible connection, as the fans go gaga over their quick guess of the presence of Bast and its ties to Moon Knight and Black Panther: Wakanda forever. The character was introduced in Moon Knight's Disney live-action series as an Egyptian God.

Produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

The film will hit the theaters on July 8.