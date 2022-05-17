Cinema

Stills from Thor 2 hints connection to Moon Knight and Black Panther

A panther-like structure at the bottom right of the picture hinted at possible connection, as the fans go gaga over their quick guess of the presence of Bast and its ties to Moon Knight and Black Panther: Wakanda forever.
Stills from Thor 2 hints connection to Moon Knight and Black Panther
Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in Thor 2Twitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: New stills from the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder shows Natalie Portman's Jane Foster/Mighty Thor is seen taking a seat alongside Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

A panther-like structure at the bottom right of the picture hinted at possible connection, as the fans go gaga over their quick guess of the presence of Bast and its ties to Moon Knight and Black Panther: Wakanda forever. The character was introduced in Moon Knight's Disney live-action series as an Egyptian God.

Produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

The film will hit the theaters on July 8.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in Thor 2
Doctor Strange 2 review: Sam Raimi blends horror with extravaganza
Moon Knight
Black Panther
Marvel Studios
Marvel
Black Panther 2
Moon Knight series
Thor: Love and Thunder
Marvel film
Stills from Thor 2
Thor 2
Tessa Thompson
Valkyrie

Related Stories

No stories found.