Katrina wishes 'New York Wala Birthday' to Vicky

MUMBAI: As actor Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today, wife Katrina Kaif drops a very sweet message for him and shared adorable pictures with him on her social media account on Monday.

The 'Fitoor' actor took it to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal, wherein both of them could be seen cuddling romantically while vacationing in New York.

The Bollywood pair is seen having a warm embrace in front of a stunning view of the city in the first photo.

On the other hand, the birthday boy steals a kiss from his wife Katrina offering his fans a beautiful moment in the second picture.

Sharing the photos Katrina wrote, " New York Wala Birthday

Simply put ..................

YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER"