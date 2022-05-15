Of relevance, representation and the everyman

CHENNAI: India has been chosen as the official Country of Honour at the upcoming Marche’ Du Film, organised alongside the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The announcement was made earlier in May in the backdrop of France and India marking 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2022.

Interestingly, restored versions of two rare feature films have been chosen as cultural representatives of India at the festival — Satyajit Ray’s Bengali film Pratidwandi (The Adversary, 1970) and G Aravindan’s Malayalam feature film Thampu (The Circus Tent, 1978).

For cinema lovers, it was a heartening development to see that in this era of big budget blockbusters, it’s the timeless classics directed by seasoned auteurs of yesteryear that are chosen to be screened at prestigious film festivals abroad.

The film industry in India is witnessing a gradual uptick post the pandemic slowdown.

Movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and KGF 2, have managed to bring the crowds back to the multiplexes, a welcome sign for the industry on all counts. These films, which distil the essence of escapist fare, have been a mainstay of our cinematic culture from time immemorial.

With larger-than-life heroes, dazzling sets, and breathtaking stunts, the films are planned with one gladiatorial goal in mind — please the crowd, rake in the moolah.

However, when it comes to representing India on the world stage, these aren’t quite the films that we can showcase as a kaleidoscope or conscience of India, so to speak.

Arthouse features that have portrayed the social milieu of the times that we have lived in, which are focussed on the stories of the ordinary men and women on the street, and ring true to life, replete with trials and tribulations have resonance that lives beyond the two or three hours of their runtime.

To put this into context, Satyajit Ray’s 101st birth anniversary was also observed this month on May 2. And for Ray-philes, there could not be a more fitting tribute than one of his acclaimed social dramas being screened at Cannes.

Pratidwandi, a telling commentary on the disillusionment of youth, their struggles to land a job, the inability to relate to the ideologies of family and friends especially during the Naxal movement represented a watershed achievement in India’s parallel cinema movement.