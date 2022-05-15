Amaal Mallik's 100th song 'Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun' out now

MUMBAI: Popular singer Amaal Mallik talks about his 100th song 'Tujhe Chaahta Kyun Hoon' penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed and sung by him only.

Amaal says: "I'm so grateful that my 100th song as a music composer - 'Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun' has been released. I have the blessings and love of my grandparents, parents, my younger brother and a few friends to thank."

The song highlights the feeling of being in love. Directed by Mourjo Chatterjee, the music video of the song has visuals with the beautiful backdrop of Manali.

The singer adds: "My music teachers and the artists I jam with are the true rockstars of my life and I really love them for enriching my music. I have received so much love throughout this decade from #Amaalians and music lovers across the globe. I can't thank them enough for inspiring me in myriad ways."

Presented by MWM Entertainment, 'Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun' is now available on all the streaming platforms.