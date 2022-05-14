Reel big fight: Producers vs Union workers

CHENNAI: The tiff between Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) took an ugly turn after the producers’ body cancelled the MoU between them last week and sent a circular that permitted TFPC to use non-FEFSI workers in their shooting schedules.

This move has made producers happy, as many stars prefer to shoot in Hyderabad, which burns a hole in their pocket

Several quarters in Kollywood were in uproar after a few leading stars flew to Hyderabad in Telangana to shoot for their mega-budget films.

Several conspiracy theories started doing the rounds, as the shoot was underway in the wake of Tamil Nadu Producers’ Council (TFPC) announcement cancelling its three-year MoU with FEFSI and sending a circular allowing producers to use non-FEFSI workers for their projects.

A leading producer whose film began in Chennai last week said, “If not for the location, I’d have certainly flown to Hyderabad, as the labourers there are more flexible with timings and on work-related matters. FEFSI workers here do not show up to work, even if we pay them their daily bata or wages. Hence, the shooting gets stalled, and everything goes for a toss. I hope we’ll be able to shoot peacefully for a few schedules, away from Chennai or work with outsiders in the unit.”

What is daily bata or daily wages?

FEFSI is one of the biggest unions in the south Indian film industry with 23,000 members. Unlike actors and other technicians, they’re paid as contract workers – paid when they work. They do not earn a monthly salary from the film industry or FEFSI, neither are they eligible for benefits of any kind. They fall under the category of daily wagers.

“It was Rs 850/day until a few months ago. After three years of requesting, arguing, demanding, and debating, in March 2022, FEFSI members were given a hike of Rs 450 this year. So, for the next 3 years, it’ll be Rs 1,300/day. This is all they get paid even if it is a Rs 150-crore film,” explains RK Selvamani, president, FEFSI. “When a film is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, Rs 3-3.5 crore would be allocated for FEFSI workers as a part of daily bata. It’s called ‘daily bata’ because payment is made every day.”

‘This industry revolves around trust factor’

There’ve been many complaints levelled at workers, who’ve been accused of not showing up for work while shooting for mid or small-budget films, even when they’re paid in bulk and not every day. But they don’t miss a single day at big production houses, even if they’re not paid for a week.

“Yes, it happens, only because they know that a corporate producer is cash-rich and will settle the crew’s daily bata at the end of the week, whereas it’s uncertain with a producer of a mid-budget film,” clarifies Shiva, FEFSI’s former president.

While FEFSI workers are accused of unprofessional behaviour, producer Kamal Bohra cannot stop gushing about them.

“I do prefer shooting in Hyderabad, but the issue of unreasonable workers is not the reason. I do not agree with the supposed inflexibility of FEFSI workers in Chennai,” counters Bohra, who has worked predominantly in Kannada movie industry.

“I’ve produced back-to-back films and they were nothing but supportive and understanding. For example, I am a Jain and a strict vegetarian. I do not eat food from a mixed kitchen. So, I had to refrain from eating on the sets where meat was served. FEFSI workers understood the situation and volunteered to eat vegetarian food throughout the shooting schedule.”

Shiva is not surprised at this feedback and adds, “The industry revolves around trust and nothing else. One of the reasons FEFSI workers got a hike this year is because I demanded an increase in their pay a few years ago. But a hike is irrelevant when payment is irregular.”