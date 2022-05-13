Dushyanth, Vivek Prasanna’s Shooting Star to have surprise elements

CHENNAI: Dushyanth Ramkumar is all set to make his comeback with Shooting Star, that will be directed by MJ Ramanan and produced by MJ Ramanan, Johnny Dugal and Vinambara Shastri’s Srinidhi Arts.

The movie was launched in Chennai with a formal pooja on Friday. Talking about the film to DT Next, Ramanan says, “The film will be a dark comedy. It is about a man who faces hurdles and how people around him mock at his situation. How he overcomes the jinx is the crux of Shooting Star.”

Vivek Prasanna, Srinivasa Reddy, Ravi Kishan and Masoom Shankar play important roles in the film.

“There are couple of directors who also play important cameos in the film. Director Ram Gopal Varma too is associated with this movie. The first schedule will begin in June in Mumbai. We will shift to Chennai and Khajuraho later,” he adds.

The cinematography is handled by SR Satish Kumar with Amjad-Nadeem-Aamir scoring the music. Chetan Pathak is the art director.