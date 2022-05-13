Dubbing for Vishal’s Laththi begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal is all set to be seen in debutant director Vinod Kumar’s Laththi.

The actor will play a cop in the action entertainer. Sunainaa plays the leading lady in it.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for the film.

Interestingly, this is the 12th time that Yuvan is collaborating with Vishal for a film.

Balasubramaniem has cranked the camera and Pon Parthiepan has penned the dialogues.

The film is in its final stages of shooting. The last schedule of Laththi will begin in Chennai in June.