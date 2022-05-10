Cinema

Vellimalai - a social satire that revolves around siddhars

“It is a comical social drama that is set in the backdrop of a village in the middle of the mountains. The story revolves around villagers, who make fun of a doctor and refrain from getting treated by him,” a source close to the film’s unit told DT Next.
Vellimalai - a social satire that revolves around siddhars
A still from Vellimalai
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Upcoming Tamil film Vellimalai, a social satire revolves around siddhars and their contribution to people’s physical and mental wellness.

Actor Super R Subramanyan, who played pivotal roles in the movies like Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum, Rajini Murugan, and Jai Bhim, is playing the lead role in the film.

“It is a comical social drama that is set in the backdrop of a village in the middle of the mountains. The story revolves around villagers, who make fun of a doctor and refrain from getting treated by him,” a source close to the film’s unit told DT Next.

The film also features, Veera Subash and Anju Krishna as the lead characters.

The movie is directed by Om Vijay and is produced by Rajagopal Elangovan of Superb Creations. Mani Perumal is handling cinematography and Sathish Surya is the editor. Vikram Selva is composing the music.

Kollywood
Tamil cinema
Jai Bhim
Villagers
Suriya Jai Bhim
Vellimalai
Vellimalai film
social satire
siddhars
comical social drama
Actor Super R Subramanyan
R Subramanyan
Tamil film Vellimalai
Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum
Rajini Murugan
Veera Subash
Anju Krishna
Om Vijay
Rajagopal Elangovan of Superb Creations
Superb Creations
Mani Perumal
Sathish Surya
Vikram Selva

Related Stories

No stories found.