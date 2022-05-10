Vellimalai - a social satire that revolves around siddhars

CHENNAI: Upcoming Tamil film Vellimalai, a social satire revolves around siddhars and their contribution to people’s physical and mental wellness.

Actor Super R Subramanyan, who played pivotal roles in the movies like Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum, Rajini Murugan, and Jai Bhim, is playing the lead role in the film.

“It is a comical social drama that is set in the backdrop of a village in the middle of the mountains. The story revolves around villagers, who make fun of a doctor and refrain from getting treated by him,” a source close to the film’s unit told DT Next.

The film also features, Veera Subash and Anju Krishna as the lead characters.

The movie is directed by Om Vijay and is produced by Rajagopal Elangovan of Superb Creations. Mani Perumal is handling cinematography and Sathish Surya is the editor. Vikram Selva is composing the music.