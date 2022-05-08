Mother's Day 2022: Stars wish their mom on this special day

CHENNAI: There is no denying that a mother deserves something truly special not only on Mother's Day, but every day. A mother is the epitome of love and affection, from giving birth to raising a child with care and sacrifice. She goes to great lengths to ensure her child's well-being.
On the occasion of Mother's Day, celebrities have been taking to their social media handles to share the sweetest messages for their moms on this special day.
Check out all the celeb Mother's Day wishes here:
Kajal Aggarwal
First-time mother and actor Kajal Aggarwal also celebrated motherhood today. The actor shared a picture with her and Gautam Kitchlu's baby boy, Neil, and penned an emotional note.
She wrote, "Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really." Scroll ahead to see the post and read Kajal's full note.
As soon as Kajal posted, fans and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to shower her with praise and love
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Absolutely beautiful my love." Her sister Nisha Aggarwal commented, "So beautiful."
She further wished her mother with a heartfelt poem.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi's cute throwback picture with her mom carried a short and sweet message. It read "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world. love u."
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
The bollywood couple shared adorable pictures with precious memories featuring their mum's and mother-in-law.
Vickykaushal shared an image from his wedding ceremony with his mom and mother-in-law and wrote, "माँवां ठंडियाँ छाँवां. #HappyMothersDay"
In the picture we can see VicKat touching Katrina’s mom’s feet after a ceremony. On the other hand the actress dropped one picture where the she is sitting next to Vicky’s mother and him. She captioned the post, "Mother’s Day 💙💙"
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma is celebrating the bond she shares with her mother. The actress took to Instagram to share heartwarming posts. "Happy Mother’s Day Maa Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all," it read.
Suhasinihasan
The 90s superstar took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her mother. She captioned the post, "I decided to be nice to her today. She is nice to me always and in all the planets."
Alia bhatt
The newly wed actress wemt on to share the cutest pictures with her mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.
She captioned it, "My beautiful beautiful mothers..Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!"
Andreajeremiah
Kollywood actress Andrea Jeremiah is among many celebrities who shared Mother’s Day wishes on social media. She shared a photograph of herself with her mother and wrote, "Usually keep my family out of Instagram, but today is an exception…:"
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Khan's kids are always in the limelight. She shared an adorable picture with her sons Taimur and Jeh and wrote, "The length and breadth of my life Happy Mother’s Day."
Sara Ali Khan
The diva was one of the first ones to drop Mother's Day wishes and shared a gorgeous throwback picture with Amrita Singh and wrote "my whole world".
Farhan Akhtar
The actor uploaded a monochrome photo of her mother and captioned it, "Happy Mother’s Day. @irani.honey ❤️❤️"