Disha Patani joins Prabhas, Deepika-starrer ‘Project- K’

Disha Patani, who made her Telugu debut in Varun Tej-starrer Loafer, has joined Prabhas and Deepika’s Project K.

The actress herself has confirmed the news by posting a photo of a ‘welcome onboard’ bouquet sent by Project K production house- Vyjayanthi Movies to her Instagram profile.

Despite the fact that Disha is now a part of this project, the makers have kept everything related to her role under the wraps, for now.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone play pivotal roles in the ambitious project directed by Mahanati fame Nag Aswin. The film is currently in production and is billed to be a sci-fi thriller.