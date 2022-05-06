Saani Kaayidham brilliantly made: Dhanush heaps praise on Arun Matheswaran, team

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush, who recently wrapped up his schedule of Naane Varuven, took to Twitter to congratulate Saani Kaayidham and its team hours after its release.

The movie helmed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky fame premiered on Amazon Prime late last night and has been receiving positive reviews.

Check his tweet:

https://twitter.com/dhanushkraja/status/1522487925136850944

Dhanush, who has Thiruchitrambalam, Vaathi, Naane Varuven and Gray Man in various stages of production, had announced a film with director Arun Matheswaran in December, titled Captain Miller.