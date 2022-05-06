Cinema

Saani Kaayidham brilliantly made: Dhanush heaps praise on Arun Matheswaran, team

The movie helmed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky fame premiered on Amazon Prime late last night and has been receiving positive reviews.
CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush, who recently wrapped up his schedule of Naane Varuven, took to Twitter to congratulate Saani Kaayidham and its team hours after its release.

https://twitter.com/dhanushkraja/status/1522487925136850944

Dhanush, who has Thiruchitrambalam, Vaathi, Naane Varuven and Gray Man in various stages of production, had announced a film with director Arun Matheswaran in December, titled Captain Miller.

