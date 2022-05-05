First glimpse of Samantha's sci-fi thriller 'Yashoda' out

HYDERABAD: On Thursday, the makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Yashoda' released an intriguing first look.



By introducing Samantha's role, the creators have piqued everyone's interest by building anticipation for 'Yashoda's story.



Samantha, who is seen waking up to see a new world in the first scene of 'Yashoda,' is actually trapped in a maze.



She is discovered in a luxurious room, with all of her needs met, except that she is the only one in that large room, with no connection to the rest of the world.



