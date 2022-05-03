Parthiban apologises for throwing mike on stage

CHENNAI: Director-actor Parthiban was the talk of the town and for a change he was in the news for wrong reasons at the single launch of his film Iravin Nizhal on Sunday. He lost his cool on stage when actor Robo Shankar interrupted by suggesting that an announcement be given while sitting among the crowd. An angry Parthiban switched off the mike and threw it on Robo Shankar and said that he should have informed him beforehand. This shocked the double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who was on stage was shocked with Parthiban's behaviour and the video has been going viral. On Tuesday, Parthiban sent out a video message in which he apologised for his behaviour. "I am an emotional person and I bottle it up in myself most of the time. However, I was even surprised at my behaviour on stage of Iravin Nizhal single launch on Sunday. It was a huge moment for which I was working for a month. When things didn't fall in place after putting your heart and soul in it, I got frustrated and exploded on stage," he said.

Following the incident, Robo Shankar left the venue even before the event ended. "I sent a voice note to AR Rahman and Robo Shankar after the incident. Also, I was injured at the event and everything took a toll. I apologise for my behaviour. This wasn't planned as a part of publicity or promotions so that the video goes viral. I am just looking forward to releasing Iravin Nizhal on June 5 and my focus is on that for now," he concluded.