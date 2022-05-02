Parthiban throws mike from stage, leaves Rahman shocked

Chennai: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman froze for a moment after actor-filmmaker Parthiban threw a mike from the stage as it was not working.

The incident, that happened during the release of 'Iravin Nizhal' teaser, has been going viral across social media platforms.

As Parthiban and Rahman were involved in a conversation, the actor's mike did not work. Enraged over this, Parthiban threw it down the stage and caused a stir, leaving Rahman shocked.

Speaking at the end of the show, Parthiban said that he regretted the way he reacted to the incident and added that he was emotional.

The 'Puthiya Paathai' actor, who had attracted the attention of Indian cinema ' Otha Seruppu', will be directing Asia's first single-shot film, 'Iravin Nizhal'