Remembering the legendary filmmaker, Satyajit Ray, on his 101th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Satyajit Ray, is a Bengali filmmaker and was known to be the first ever filmmaker to be recognised in the world platform. He was the one who put Indian films on the world map.

Apart from being an Oscar-winning director, he was also a screenwriter, author, lyricist, essayist, magazine editor, illustrator and a calligrapher, in short, the most creative person in the room.

He is widely considered to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Satyajit Ray is celebrated for works such as Pather Panchali, the Apu Trilogy, the Music Room, the Big city and Charulatha.

He has the utmost ability to tell a story that involves all the pain and sufferings of humanity. Actors in his films do not act but bring them to life. Most of his films are known for his incompatible portrayal of women. Even at the Cannes festival, Ingmar Bergman asked Ray from where he discovered the heroine of the film Devi, Sharmila Tagore, as her eyes haunted Bergman even in his dreams.

A movement called ‘Parallel Movement’ which is similar to the ‘French New Way Movement’ was started by Satyajit Ray in India. Parallel movement is nothing but creating movies or using cinema to depict art or express art rather than commercializing them. But the movement worked well for other countries when compared to India.