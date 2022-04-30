On the second anniversary of Rishi Kapoor's death, here are 5 must-listen songs of him

Mumbai: Today is the day when our Bollywood cinema lost a very remarkable and valuable actor Rishi Kapoor, who kicked the bucket on April 30, 2020, while leaving behind a great void in the industry, an end to a romantic Bollywood era.
Recalling him on his death anniversary, presenting to you five of his best movie songs which were the ditty songs of their time to cherish and linger upon.
1. Tu Tu Hai Wahi (Ye Vada Raha):
Quite a famous song, from the movie 'Yeh Vada Raha', which came in the year 1982,' Tu Tu Hai Wahi' is a very calm and beautiful song. Cherish this song with your beloved one and just be lost in tranquillity.
2. Main Shayar Toh Nahin (Bobby):
Another one also comes from the film 'Bobby.' This song is both melodic and attractive, and it may be put on your playlist and enjoyed at any moment.
3. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu (Khel Khel Mein):
From the movie 'Khel Khel Mein', the one with his wife, this song was a great hit of its time.
4. Bachna Ae Haseeno (Hum Kisi Se Kam Naheen):
A song full of energy and enthusiasm, 'Bachna ae Haseeno' is from the movie Hum 'Kisi Ke Se Kam Naheen'is a great party number in this era too. Go for this one to rock any party.
5. Om Shanti Om (Karz):
Another blockbuster song 'Om Shanti Om' is from the movie 'Karz'. Very tuneful and euphonic song, this one was also a famed song of its time and is liked by present generations too.