'Make Sanskrit national language': Kangana triggers fresh flutter after Ajay Devgn

Chennai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to join the "national language debate" which has been keeping social media busy in recent times.

The "Dhaam Dhoom" actress in a recent press meet commented on the Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep row saying "Ajay was right when he said Hindi is the national language, though I respect our diversity Hindi is the thread that unites India". She went on to say that she is a Pahadi and she is proud of her identity.

The actress said making Hindi the national language has its foundation in the Indian constitution. Despite I support Hindi as the national language, in my opinion, Sanskrit should be made the national language as it is much older than Tamil, she added.

The first flashpoint of the national language controversy was Ajay Devgn's Twitter response to Kiccha Sudeep when the Kannada star said Hindi is no more a national language, south films being dubbed in Hindi are more successful in the northern belt than Hindi films. The 'Singham' actor responded in Hindi asking why is it that south films are being dubbed in Hindi. In a tweet that ended with Jana Gana Mana, he said Hindi was, is, and will remain our national language and mother tongue.

Devgn's tweet soon evoked sharp criticism from netizens as they took strong objection to his statement saying India has only official languages and not a particular national language.