Hindi is our national language: Ajay Devgn reacts to Kiccha Sudeep's tweet

Chennai: Ajay Devgn on Wednesday took to Twitter to react to Kiccha Sudeep's comment on the Hindi language. Sudeep recently reacted that Hindi is not the national language of India.

Ajay Devgn, took to Twitter post it in Hindi "KicchaSudeep My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

During an recent event, Sudeep said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” This speech was meant for the film like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 because it has gained popularity among the Hindi audience as well.

This is one of the rare occasions that Ajay has openly spoken against another person on social media or weighed in on a political subject. In a recent interview to Ranveer Allahabadia, Ajay spoke about why celebrities rarely speak their minds in public. “There are so many things that happen in the country, we chose to speak and we chose not to speak because they are taken very differently and if you are trying to be honest about something then it can be taken differently. There'll be a section who'll be with you and another big chunk of people who'll not be with you and you have a fear of that,” he said.