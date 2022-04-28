'Punjabi is your mother tongue, not Hindi': Netizens tutor Ajay Devgn on national language spar

Chennai: Netizens reacted quite caustically over Ajay Devgn's tweet on Kiccha Sudeep's speech in a recent event where he said Hindi can't be called a national language anymore as south language films dubbed in Hindi are doing well in the northern belt while the opposite is not happening.

The 'Tanhaji' actor tweeted his response to Kiccha in Hindi saying if Hindi isn't the national language then why are you dubbing films in your mother tongue to Hindi and releasing them?. He continued saying Hindi was, is, and will remain our mother tongue and national language. While the 'Naan Ee' actor tried pacifying the situation by saying his speech was taken out of context, Twitteratis jumped on the last part of Devgn's tweet.

Some of them said India has only official languages that feature 22 Indian languages and has no national language. Others took the attack to Devgn's "dubbing" quip, saying that he too has starred in the remake of the Malayalam film "Drishyam" to regain popularity in Bollywood. Also, people told him that his mother tongue is Punjabi and not Hindi.

This latest spar between Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn has reignited debate about the "Hindisation" of India by subsuming regional languages. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah courted controversy by suggesting people learn their mother tongue and use Hindi as a replacement for English.

Check some of the tweets here: