Nadigar Sangam general body meeting on May 7

Chennai: The first general body meeting of Nadigar Sangam is all set to take place on May 7 in Chennai. This will be the first meeting after Vishal Krishna’s Paandavar Ani won the elections after the results were announced on March 21. A source in the know told DT Next, “Vishal is back from Hyderabad after finishing a major schedule of Latthi and will begin Mark Antony on May 5. Pandavar Ani will meet on May 7 in Chennai and key discussions, especially the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building is expected to be the prime focus of this meeting.” Vishal, Nassar and Karthi won key positions in the elections for the positions of Secretary, President and Treasurer respectively.