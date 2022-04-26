Super Mario Bros. movie gets new release date

Washington: Fans will have to wait a little longer as the Super Mario Bros. movie has been delayed to 2023.

As per Variety, Universal and Illumination Entertainment's adaptation of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. video game series, which was scheduled to release on December 21, will now hit the theatres on April 7, 2023, in North America.

A Japanese release will follow on April 28. Sharing the update, Super Mario Bros. series creator and Nintendo leader Shigeru Miyamoto took to Twitter and wrote, "After consulting with Chris-san, (producer Chris Meledandri) my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait."