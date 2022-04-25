Director Nelson pens heartfelt note as Vijay bonds with team Beast over dinner

Chennai: Actor Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Beast' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar released worldwide on April 13 and opened to negative reviews.
On Monday, the director of the film took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the entire team and for fans as the star hosted his co-stars for dinner.
The note read, "Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honoured & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and superstardom have taken this film all the way, sir". (Sic)
He added, "Thank you Sun Pictures, Mr. Kalanithi Maran, Ms. Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity & bringing this film together. All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking the barriers and showering us with love & support. As always you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!". (Sic).
The film clashed at the BO with Prashant Neel's KGF 2, which was released a day after, and crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office.
Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Beast is an action entertainer that is set inside the mall. Vijay plays a RAW agent Veera Raghavan who happens to be inside the shopping mall at that very moment and decides to rescue the hostages from the kidnappers.
Apart from the leads, the film also stars 'Lilliput' Faruqui, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and VTV Ganesh.