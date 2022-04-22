'From one Arjun to another': Nani congratulates team Jersey as Hindi remake hits theatres

Jersey is a film about a talented cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and to fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The film was a deeply rooted family sports drama helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and fans were very much in doubt about how actor Shahid Kapoor will essay the role in the hindi remake that Nani did it with perfection. However, reports from the film suggested that it is a faithful remake with its original essence.

Minutes after Nani congratulated the team, Shahid tweeted, "Thank you. From one Arjun to another. Big love my friend. You have a big heart and that’s what jersey is all about. More power to you." (sic).