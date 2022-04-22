'From one Arjun to another': Nani congratulates team Jersey as Hindi remake hits theatres

CHENNAI: Telugu star Nani who was recently seen in the trailer of Ante Sundaraniki and had previously essayed the role of Arjun in the original version of Jersey on Friday congratulated the Hindi remake team as the film hit the theatres today.
Nani took to Twitter and wrote, "Watched #Jersey, and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801🔥♥️ #PankajKapoor sir 🙏🏼 and my boy Ronit 🤍 This is true good cinema. Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies." (sic).
Jersey is a film about a talented cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and to fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.
The film was a deeply rooted family sports drama helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and fans were very much in doubt about how actor Shahid Kapoor will essay the role in the hindi remake that Nani did it with perfection. However, reports from the film suggested that it is a faithful remake with its original essence.
Minutes after Nani congratulated the team, Shahid tweeted, "Thank you. From one Arjun to another. Big love my friend. You have a big heart and that’s what jersey is all about. More power to you." (sic).
The film jointly produced by Yash Raj Films, Geetha Arts, Pen India Limited released today and stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor, Rituraj Singh, Ronit Kamra, Geetika Mehandru.