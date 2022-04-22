Adheeraa video song from Vikram's 'Cobra' is out now

CHENNAI: Fans who have been eager to catch Cobra's second single 'Adheeraa, have certainly delighted their eyes as the song was out on Friday noon.

Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra' directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu has been holding major hype and has been the talk of the town since its announcement.

As a feast to the eyes, Vikram could be seen appearing in multiple getups that are entirely different from each other in the song.

'Cobra' is produced by Seven Screen Studio and the ensemble cast comprises Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Kanika and KS Ravikumar among others.

A worldwide release date is yet to be announced.

Watch the song here