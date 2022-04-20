Rajini-Nelson begin discussions on Thalaivar 169 story

CHENNAI: Since the release of Beast, there have been several rumours regarding its director Nelson Dilipkumar helming the Rajini flick Thalaivar 169. Social media was abuzz that said Nelson is no longer in the running to direct the Superstar’s highly anticipated new film that has the working title Thalaivar 169. Twitterati widely shared screenshots of Nelson’s Twitter bio and said that the director has removed the film’s name from his lineup. However, it was later learnt that one of them was from Nelson’s parody account. While Nelson was unavailable to comment on this, sources in the know told DT Next, “Pre-production work of Thalaivar 169 has begun and in fact, Superstar Rajinikanth and Nelson have been meeting twice a week to discuss the story development. Nelson is the director of the film that will be produced by Sun Pictures and there will be no change in it.” Earlier, in an interview to DT Next, Nelson revealed that the shoot of the film would go on floors by the end of June or in the first week of July. The announcement of the film was made official in February. Thalaivar 169 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.