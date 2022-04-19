Cinema

Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu blessed with baby boy

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020 in a small private ceremony that was attended by only their immediate families.
Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have been blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday morning.

Well connected sources in the industry told IANS that both the mother and the baby were fine.

"The baby was born on Tuesday morning in a private hospital in Mumbai. Both the mother and the child are doing fine," the source said.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020 in a small private ceremony that was attended by only their immediate families.

The couple, who seem to be made for each other, have won the hearts of crores of fans of the actress.

Only recently, Kajal had penned a long post on Instagram, thanking her husband for the wonderful person he was.

