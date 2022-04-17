Cobra second single: 'Adheeraa' promises to be a melodious party number

CHENNAI: As 'Chiyaan' Vikram turned 56 today, the 'Cobra' makers made an announcement much to the delight of the National-award winning actor's fans. The second single of the film, 'Adheeraa', will release on April 22.

In the promo video released today, Vikram looked dapper wearing a red and black tuxedo with a matching Venetian mask. The tune hints at a slow melodious party song. Composer AR Rahman looks like delivering another chartbuster from this film. The first single 'Thumbi Thullal', a wedding song, was adored by fans.

'Cobra' is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio's Lalit Kumar, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The movie also stars 'KGF' fame Srinidhi Shetty, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan will be playing the antagonist.