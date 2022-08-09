Chess Olympiad 2022

Tania bags bronze medal in board 4; Vaishali bags silver


Tania Sachdev & Vaishali
CHENNAI: Tania Sachdev and Rameshbabu Vaishali, who belong to India A team, under women's section, won silver and bronze medals in board 4 and 3 respectively.

Tania scored a fantastic 8/11 with a performance rating of 2441 and Vaishali R scored 7.5/11 with a performance rating of 2452.

Meanwhile, in the open section, Grandmasters Gukesh D and Nihal Sarin won gold medals in board 1 and 2.

