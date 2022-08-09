Chess Olympiad 2022

Chess Olympiad to conclude today

The Olympiad being held in India for the first time ever saw a record number of teams taking part in the Open and women's sections.
Nehru Stadium gets ready to facilitate the closing ceremony on August 09, 2022.
PTI

CHENNAI: The 44th Chess Olympiad held at nearby Mamallapuram will conclude with the 11th and final round and the closing ceremony later on Tuesday.

Chess Olympiad closing ceremony: Traffic diversions in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will preside over the closing ceremony.

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich and recently elected deputy president and former World champion Viswanathan Anand will be attending the event.

‘Checkmate Coronavirus’ winners in seventh heaven

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be attending the ceremony and is expected to be the star attraction.

The Olympiad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 at the Nehru indoor stadium where the valedictory will also be held.

Humpy, Sachdev, Kulkarni give India lead in women’s category

